Trump made us review Constitution -- Mark Dunavan

For both pragmatic and ideological reasons, I have traditionally voted Republican at the presidential and congressional levels during elections. This past November was no exception.
Though half of the country would no doubt disagree with this assessment, I opine that besides some glaring failures, the outgoing chief executive was responsible for a few accomplishments during his tenure in office. Without going into multiple, mundane economic details and some foreign policy improvements, I would like to point out an ancillary benefit accrued over the past four years.
Without offering any objective data to support this contention, I would venture to guess that no other four-year period in the past century witnessed more Americans researching and reviewing the provisions and language incorporated within the U.S. Constitution.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland