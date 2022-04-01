Trump lowered standards long before slap -- Roger Johnson

So-called comedian Chris Rock thinks it's hilarious to publicly insult a woman who is suffering from a medical condition on an international broadcast -- and people are outraged because her husband takes personal offense and slaps him?

I guess Rock felt empowered by our former (emphasis on "former" -- he lost the election, so get over it) President Donald Trump. As the "leader of the free world," Trump lowered the standards of good taste and dignity.

Trump never apologized. He thought name-calling was cool. Bullying was a normal behavior. Trump attacked people with disabilities and medical issues, making them fair game. Trump attacked dead people. Yeah, that was quite the "comedy" act.

Rock got off easy. He was lucky he didn't get his lights knocked out.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac