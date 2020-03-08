Trump loves tyrants more than Sanders -- Nancy Sanborn
Trump loves tyrants more than Sanders -- Nancy Sanborn

In his recent column “40 years after 'Miracle on Ice,’ socialism coming back,” Marc Thiessen enumerates Bernie Sanders’ various contacts with communist leaders and countries over the years to alert readers to the Vermont senator’s leftist leanings. Fair enough.

Then, without a hint of irony, he concludes, "The idea that a man who embraced communist tyrants could soon be elected president of the United States is stunning — and would have been unthinkable 40 years ago ... ." Thiessen apparently has failed to notice that the man we elected president in 2016 has done just what Thiessen abhors in Sen. Sanders -- unabashedly embraced communist tyrants (Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un) while ignoring their terrible human rights records.

And, yes, many Americans have found that behavior stunning. The idea that this president could soon be re-elected should be as unthinkable in 2020 as Thiessen would have thought it was 40 years ago.

Nancy Sanborn, Madison

