Trump lackeys are the real RINOs -- Kurt Meyer

It was sad to see Dean Knudson relinquish his seat on the Wisconsin Elections Commission due to pressure from some Republicans who were angry that he spoke the truth. It is time for the real Republicans such as Knudson to stand up and reclaim their party from the con men, opportunists and would-be fascists who have taken control of it, and who are the real “RINOs” (Republicans in name only).

Does anybody dispute that great Americans such as Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan were “real” Republicans? Or the original Republican president, Abraham Lincoln?

What would any of those patriots say about people claiming to be Republicans who sought to retain power through violent disruption of constitutional processes after losing an election? What would they say about members of Congress who, hours after the shameful attack, voted to support the coup? What would they say about those who continue to try to push the event under the rug?

I envision the soft posteriors of former President Donald Trump, along with his lackeys and apologists, bearing deep imprints from Ike’s combat boot as they pick themselves up from the sidewalk and shuffle away in shame.

Come on, real Republicans, push back against the RINOs who stole your party.

Kurt Meyer, Madison