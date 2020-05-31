Trump killed deal that limited China -- Ira Kastenberg
Recently the Trump administration forwarded another explanation for being tough with China.

As I understand it, the argument goes like this: For decades governments in the West thought that China, with economic growth, would become more democratic. But in fact, too little change has been accomplished. So the Trump administration will be even tougher.

Missing in the rhetoric from the administration and from the “news” was any mention of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. That was the agreement from which President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress withdrew the United States. That agreement did not reach the level of “perfect,” but it was an agreement to help control the rising power of China.

Ira Kastenberg, Poynette

