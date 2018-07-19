The fact that President Donald Trump misspoke at the Helsinki news conference with Vladimir Putin is not something new in American history. It has happened before.
One of President Abraham Lincoln's aides told him he should go to see the play at Ford's theater. He really meant to say, "Mr. President, you shouldn't go to the play."
General George Custer's scout told him he should go down to the Little Big Horn river and look for Indians. He really meant to say, "Gen. Custer, you shouldn't go look for Indians."
And former White House Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman told President Richard Nixon that he should put a taping system in the oval office. Of course, he meant to say "Mr. President, you shouldn't put a taping system in the oval office."
So let's not get too upset with President Trump. It could happen to anyone.
Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie