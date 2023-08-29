Former President Donald Trump stated that he wanted to look defiant in his mug shot. What he got was a photo that captures him perfectly: the malevolent rage that is his core value -- his fury that anyone would try to hold him accountable.

As president, he had the most extraordinary responsibilities and power imaginable. He ignored the responsibilities and exercised the power for his personal benefit, including when he tried to use that power at the end to illegally retain it. Had he been successful, he would have used that power to remake our government into essentially a dictatorship.

Whether a former president should be indicted and imprisoned if convicted is controversial. But despite his best efforts, Trump reverted to being a citizen on Jan. 20, 2021. Many of his allies will go to prison, and he will cheerfully throw every one of them under the proverbial bus to save himself.

He is an ignorant man without conscience, honesty or integrity who has always been able to evade consequences by virtue of his sole accomplishment, that of being born extraordinarily rich. If he is convicted for his crimes, I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of prison than Trump.

Linda Owen, DeForest