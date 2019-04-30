Recently President Donald Trump made two bold proclamations. The first was that he was the "most transparent president" in U.S. history, and the second was that his administration has fully cooperated with the Russian Investigation.
But as we have learned since President Trump took office, his words don't always reflect the whole truth.
For example, as America's most "transparent president," Trump has vowed to fight every subpoena issued by congressional oversight committees, and he also is trying to block former White House staffers, Don McGahn and Carl Kline, from testifying before congressional committees looking into Trump's administration. Additionally, Trump is doing everything he can to block the IRS from releasing his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.
These actions are hardly those of a transparent person, much less a transparent president.
It's often said that actions speak louder than words. Based on Trump's actions, I guess his latest proclamations are simply two more lies to be added to the 10,000 lies he has told the American people since he started his "transparent presidency."
Bob Vetter, Madison