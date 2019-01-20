As we all know, President Donald Trump thinks his book "The Art of the Deal" is the greatest book ever written. Except, of course, when he's speaking to evangelicals, and he may have to claim that title goes to the Bible.
Now that we are deep into the government shutdown amid President Trump's ongoing juvenile hissy fit, we should reasonably assume that the next great literary work is coming soon.
Get ready for the Bible to step aside and make room on the greatest book list for President Trump's new book, "The Art of the Tantrum." A guide to how to get your way no matter how stupid or costly your idea may be.
Richard Berg, Middleton