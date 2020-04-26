Trump is using crisis to divide us -- Steve Pearson
Trump is using crisis to divide us -- Steve Pearson

We are meeting the enemy, and he is us.

When the country meets a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic, we need someone to unify, lead and heal the nation. We're seeing the results of failure of leadership at the highest level.

The virus may not kill us all, but we may be torn apart as a people by a president who seems determined to accomplish just that. When your winning strategy is to pit American against American, and the federal government against the states, and to call for liberating states from Democratic governors, we all better be prepared for the worst.

All we have to fear may not only be fear itself -- but a leader who wants to divide us in the middle of a national crisis. 

Steve Pearson, La Crosse

