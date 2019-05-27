When I was growing up in Wisconsin, several of my relatives were farmers. I never wondered if they or other farmers voted Republican or Democratic. Before Donald Trump, it didn’t matter.
Now I've learned that most Midwestern farmers are Trump supporters.
Republicans accuse Democrats of picking winners and losers. President Trump did exactly that by imposing tariffs on imported steel. One didn’t need to be a genius to know China would retaliate by reducing imports of U.S. agricultural goods.
Trump’s tariffs have turned farmers into losers. They've lost markets for their products. They’ll pay more for agricultural supplies and equipment and, along with the rest of us, they’ll pay more for consumer goods. Some will even lose their farms.
Trump is trying to pacify them by falsely claiming that China is paying for his tariffs and by flattering them by referring to them as "our great patriot farmers." He’s also bailing them out to the tune of $27 billion in federal tax money -- funds that could be spent on infrastructure and other urgent needs.
In truth, Trump’s inept policies are making us all into losers.
Ginny White, Madison