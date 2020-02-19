Trump is trying to rewrite his history -- Richard Berg

Our crazy president, Donald Trump, has said he would like to have his recent impeachment literally expunged from the congressional record. In short, he wants to rewrite history that actually happened so we can all pretend it didn't happen.
Why stop with impeachment? Why not demand that we pretend the Civil War did not happen or that Pearl Harbor was just another hoax foisted on Americans by the "deep state" or the lying news media.
Perhaps expunge America's history of slavery as well. Black people weren't brought to America to be slaves, they actually came here on vacation boats of their own choosing.
This is the logical extension of the "alternative facts" so eloquently proposed by Kellyanne Conway earlier in the era of craziness and on behalf of her now-impeached boss.
Actually, most Americans would gladly support expunging the entire memory of the country's most corrupt presidency.
Richard Berg, Middletion