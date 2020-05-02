Trump is the king of bad debt -- Craig Peterman

Call it karma, poetic justice or even the hand of God, but we are just getting what we deserve.

Our country is facing one of its greatest challenges ever, which requires intelligence, a basic understanding of science, problem solving skills, accountability, patience, truthfulness and empathy if we aspire to get through this as a stronger nation. Yet the president we elected has none of these characteristics.

During our most trying time, we get misinformation, dangerous ad hoc medical advice, political pandering, divisive blaming and outright lies from a narcissistic authoritarian. Combined with the lack of adequate response to Hurricane Maria, our lack of leadership has undoubtedly and needlessly cost American lives.

Those who voted for the "king of debt" (supposedly with their wallets in mind) might find their billfolds a bit lighter now -- and if not theirs, certainly their children’s. Our reckless $1 trillion deficit before COVID-19 was for his own ego via an illusion of economic strength while admitting he would be long gone before it blew up. Perhaps he was wrong about that, too, as the currently projected mind-boggling $4 trillion deficit takes us faster to a place he knows well: bankruptcy.

We have a chance at redemption in November. We better not waste it.

Craig Peterman, Middleton