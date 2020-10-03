Trump is the greatest modern president -- Timothy Rookey

I really do believe that Donald Trump is the best president of the United States since Abraham Lincoln.
In less than four years, he has accomplished more positive things for America than any president in modern history. COVID-19 has reversed many of the economic gains made during his first term, but our economy has been roaring back at a fast rate in recent months.
So many letters to the editor in the Wisconsin State Journal have accused the president of a slow and incompetent response to the coronavirus. This, however, is the opposite of the truth. President Trump declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31 of this year and suspended travel to the United States from China where the virus began, thus saving untold numbers of lives. Joe Biden and most prominent Democrats called him xenophobic and reactionary for doing so.
The president handled this pandemic as well as anyone could. He's put America first, giving us energy independence, a more secure southern border, and a judiciary that respects our Constitution. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Kamala Harris, his running mate, would put this nation on a destructive course from which we would never recover.
Vote for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Nov. 3. Our future and our national well-being depends on their reelection.
Timothy Rookey, Middleton
