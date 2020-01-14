Trump is saving America from Iran -- Sallie Helmer

The United States is not a theocracy (a system of government in which religious leaders rule). But Iran is. President Donald Trump isn’t forcing citizens to become Christians, and he’s obeying the U.S. Constitution.
As the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
Iran has essentially been at war against the United States since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world and is responsible for the deaths of many Americans. President Barack Obama released billions of dollars to Iran, and Iran spent money to kill our soldiers.
Democrats escalated this war. Trump stopped it. Appeasement doesn’t end wars.
Democrats are obsessed with socialism, excessive regulations and the redistribution of wealth. They’re interested in how they can take money they didn’t earn and give it to people to ensure their reelection.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon