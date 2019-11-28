The 1973 movie “The Sting” is about a con job in 1930s Chicago. It shows several elements of a successful con -- among them creating alternate realities and a level of trust between the grifter and the mark.
Donald Trump’s “business” career was marked by dealing in sleaze. From Trump University to the “charitable” organization that was used for campaign funds, to colluding with the tabloids to produce alternate realities to build up a false image, to the six bankruptcies that allowed him to swindle contractors. When challenged in court, he used seedy attorneys to out-lawyer the victims and counter sue until they eventually gave up.
The great con is continuing. President Trump has replaced Michael Cohen with Attorney General William Barr. The tabloids have been replaced by Fox News and right-wing radio to create false narratives that question the intelligence community and portray unfavorable news as fake.
At the end of “The Sting,” the final essential element of the con is to not let the victim know they have been conned. I am sure that planning is underway.
Mark S. Hamel, town of Fulton