As a former chair of he Republican Party of Dane County, I opposed Donald Trump's nomination in 2016 because I was convinced a man with no discernible set of conservative principles would destroy the Republican Party and the conservative movement in America.
After his declaration of a phony national emergency and his chaotic performance in the Rose Garden, President Trump is well on his way to confirming my worst fears.
Even fire-breathing Ann Coulter was moved to comment: "The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot."
In 2014, Trump ripped into President Barack Obama for overstepping presidential authority on immigration and health care. But now Trump has gone way beyond Obama (or any other president) in creating a fictional national emergency in his own mind for political expediency. Trump even admitted in the Rose Garden that he didn't need a national emergency declaration and was only doing so to get his wall done faster.
The Constitution isn't meant to bend toward whim or the political expediency desired by the occupant of the White House.
If the Republican Party continues to facilitate and support the desires and whims of this demagogue, the party will not last another 10 years. Move over Whig Party, you're about to be joined in the political trash heap by the once proud party of Lincoln.
What a shame Republicans chose to die on the mountain top of the phony populist from Manhattan.
Richard Berg, Middleton