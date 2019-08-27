I continually hear how President Donald Trump’s reelection hinges on the economy. The better the Dow Jones Industrial Average is, the more likely he will be reelected.
The problem is he had very little to do with the Dow going up and a lot to do with the Dow going down. His stupid trade war is why we had a major fall. This is no different than any of his other created crises. He causes the problem, then rides in and says he’s solved the problem.
How long are we going to believe this baloney?
It took almost 10 years to climb out of President George W. Bush’s recession. If you are on the verge of retirement -- forget it. President Trump has figured out a way to cheat you just like he cheats everyone else.
Richard Nawratil, Monona