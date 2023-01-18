Trump is really running the House -- Sallie Helmer

Trump is really running the House

Former President Donald Trump is basically the newly elected speaker of the House. Just not in name. In name, the title goes to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his Trump warriors embarrassed McCarthy with 15 rounds of voting, to make sure McCarthy understood that Trump’s Make America Great Again movement was his master.

To win the post, McCarthy agreed to:

Allow just one member of the GOP Congress to move to vacate the speaker’s chair. If McCarthy doesn’t keep his word to Trump conservatives, he’s out on a moment’s notice.

Give several members of the Freedom Caucus seats on the powerful House Rules Committee.

Keep any new legislation that increases spending from seeing the light of day.

A requirement for 72 hours before any bill comes up for a vote.

Allow floor votes on term limits and border security.

Keep his PAC out of future GOP primaries — thereby allowing MAGA candidates to prevail, without being outspent by establishment RINO (Republican in name only) candidates.

To establish a committee to investigate the weaponization of the FBI and national security agencies to influence elections in favor of Democrats, as well as silence and punish conservatives.

This is “the House that Trump built.”

Sallie Helmer, Ripon

