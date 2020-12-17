Trump is radical, Democrats are not -- Steve Wilcox

Many supporters of President Donald Trump continue to support him because they think President-elect Joe Biden and the Democrats are going to turn us into a socialist country, destroy democracy and ruin the United States.
They are ignoring the evidence that Biden and most Democrats are actually very moderate. More important, they are ignoring that President Trump is an authoritarian, wannabe dictator who is happy to destroy democratic ideals to enhance his own power. Attempting to have legally cast votes thrown out because you don’t like the outcome should be the last straw for anybody supporting him.
If Trump had his way, the United States would become a banana republic with him as leader for life. If you can’t see how corrupt and undemocratic Trump is, I suggest you turn off Fox "News" and read a newspaper. The other major national networks (CBS, NBC, ABC) also do a good job of reporting fairly, despite Trump calling them "fake" because he doesn’t like them telling the truth.
To have three members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court actually support some of President Trump’s nonsense by saying that some absentee ballots should be tossed out just confirms how political that court has become.
Clearly those three members need to be removed when they next come up for election.
Steve Wilcox, Madison
