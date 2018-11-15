This is Donald Trump’s America.
Baraboo High School students stand on the courthouse steps before the prom giving the Nazi salute. Forest managers are blamed for the devastating fires in California instead of climate change, which President Trump smugly denies.
We see the demonization of frightened and destitute refugees seeking a better life in America, conspiracy theories about elections, continuous lies told without remorse, endless tweets and rhetoric fanning the flames of division, and vilification of the press.
President Trump is pouring his Kool-Aid into everyone’s cup. Some are gulping it down gleefully. Others are choking it down. And some are refusing to drink. Yet all of us are being poisoned by this diabolical man.
Ellis Felker, Muscoda