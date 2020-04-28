Trump is playing Americans for fools -- Edna Slayback

President Donald Trump has always played Americans as fools. In all his failings, President Trump has managed to lie his way out of it and remain on top.

As president, Trump continues to shock us. Recently he suggested the injection of cleaning solutions as a treatment for COVID-19, which convinced many that something is very mentally wrong with this man. For our nation to continue to put up with this unstable president makes one question our collective intelligence. Determined to hold Trump to the truth, the press tries day after day to make logic out of his nonsense, only to be attacked with vile meanness.

Some 350 health professionals agreed in a written document that Trump could have some dangerous mental instabilities. The more than 50,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 is the legacy that President Trump and his followers have given us.

The 25th Amendment could and should be used to remove Trump from office. The Republicans who have looked the other way, and those who support Trump, are responsible and are accessories for all that Trump has done.

Are you one of them? Is Trump playing you for a fool? Get informed. Somebody is crazy. Remember that.

Edna Slayback, Richland Center