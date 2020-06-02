Trump is no longer legitimate leader -- Michael Read

After listening to the president's address the nation Monday night, I no longer accept him as the legitimate leader of our country.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

President Donald Trump's hate-filled rhetoric and total lack of humanity forfeits any right to lead this nation. At a time of great turmoil, may everyone stay safe and use all peaceful methods to resist his racist rants and actions. We can only hope the humanity of our nation will reject his bigoted, distorted views of privilege and power and instead seek shared prosperity and peace.

At this time of a pandemic, when we must mobilize to feed and house our fellow Americans who have lost jobs and a means to support their families, I only hope rational leaders emerge from both the Republican and Democratic parties to bring the nation together and work to make this country whole again.

Again, stay safe and help your neighbors as we live through these volatile time in our history. We owe it to our children to make this a better world.

Michael Read, Arlington