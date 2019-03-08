President Donald Trump, author of the book "Art of the Deal," has demonstrated his negotiating skills as he seeks border-wall funding for his "national emergency."
He demanded $5.7 billion for his promised border wall that Mexico refused to pay for. With no Mexican money to pay for the wall, Trump turned to Congress for funding. Vice President Mike Pence secured a $2.5 billion wall-funding package with Congress. But Trump rejected that deal, confident he could do better.
In February, Trump signed a $1.4 billion funding package for his "big beautiful wall." Trump had shrewdly negotiated a deal that secured less than 25 percent of his asking price and disregarded the sacrifices made by 800,000 furloughed federal employees during the government shutdown.
Buoyed by the "success" of his border-wall deal, Trump is now negotiating a trade deal with China. Given his track record, we could end up with an even larger trade deficit with China following his negotiations.
But President Trump is not worried. He's certain he can get Mexico to pay for our trade loses with China if his negotiations fail again.
Bob Vetter, Madison