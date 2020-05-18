Trump is more frightening than COVID-19 -- Patricia Wildgen

I am not afraid of COVID-19. I follow the guidelines to protect myself.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I am afraid of our president and those who follow -- like timid mice -- in his erratic footsteps. They dismiss his ignorance of scientific truth. They forgive him for costing us valuable time preparing for this pandemic, even as he dismissed and minimized it. They ignore his refusal to wear a mask to protect others. They shrug their shoulders when he rolls back pollution control standards that protect the environment. They ignore our U.S. Senate leader and his colleagues who vote to give more power to this unstable president.

I am very afraid of them.

I see Wisconsin Supreme Court members criticize a fellow judge for ruling against conservative principles. I feel even more afraid.

To those of you who support these people and vote for them: How will you feel when you wake up and discover that we have lost the basic tenets and rights of our democracy? When our president starts a war in an angry moment? When our beautiful planet has been destroyed?

What will you tell your children and your grandchildren then?

Patricia Wildgen, Madison