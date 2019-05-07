The presidential oath of office requires that the president will "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
The Mueller investigation found more than a hundred contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians. President Trump did not defend the Constitution when a country bent on destroying our democracy attacked our electoral system.
The traitorous relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to this day. We saw it last year during Trump’s meeting with Putin in Finland, when Trump denied Russian involvement, and we saw it again during Trump’s May 3 phone call to Putin when Trump called Russian involvement a “hoax.”
We know that Russia has troops in Venezuela, yet Trump repeated Putin’s claim that Russia is “not looking to get involved” there. Whenever Trump talks to Putin he “makes America gasp again.”
President Trump has clearly violated his oath of office.
Because “collusion” does not have a specific legal definition, claiming there was no collusion means little more than claiming there was no "covfefe," whatever that is. Trump’s traitorous acts are the most serious since Benedict Arnold defected to the British during the Revolutionary War.
Dave Wester, Baraboo