As a black woman and a dog lover, I take issue with the inept U.S. president's use of the word "dog" to denigrate a black woman, Omarosa Manigault Newman, whom he has thoroughly chewed up, then regurgitated when she was no longer feeding his ego.
As we all know, dogs have been faithful companions to human kind for eons. Perhaps President Donald Trump got confused, once again, and meant to say hyena, which more accurately reflects the pack he had been desperately trying to lead. Hyenas may share some physical characteristics with our cherished canine companions, but they have a reputation of being nasty scavengers who tear up each other to steal food, instead of hunting for themselves.
Hyenas are nasty, greedy and conniving creatures that, just like President Trump and his ilk, will stop at nothing to get what they want. Manigault Newman is no dog. Manigault Newman is just the latest hyena who got kicked out of the stinking pack, after the pack sucked out the tiny bit of marrow she had left in her weak spine.
Babette Wainwright, Madison