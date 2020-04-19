Trump is just simply unfit for crisis -- Jerry Murphy

I challenge anyone to argue that Donald Trump is at all fit to be president.

From the beginning of his administration, it was clear he has no idea what he is doing on health care, foreign relations and myriad other subjects. But his current sub-par performance as our nation's leader in the middle of the global health crisis should convince even his most strident supporters that this president is unfit to serve in the office. He has literally put the health of the nation at risk.

From ignoring early signs of the crisis and dismissing COVID-19 as a "hoax" or fake news, to berating the press for not asking "nice" or "positive" questions at his daily press conferences-turned-election speeches, President Trump has overwhelmingly demonstrated he is unfit to serve as president.

How long until this "stable genius" decides to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and go with the decision-making matrix in his head to reopen businesses and schools, putting us all -- Republicans and Democrats alike -- at further risk?

Jerry Murphy, Monona