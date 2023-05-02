Wednesday's letter to the editor “World was better off under Trump” is a perfect example of how an unfortunately large segment of our country has been misled. Right-wing propaganda outlets masquerading as “news” organizations have convinced many people that lies are facts, misinformation is information, and conspiracy is reality.

The letter lists numerous issues that the author believes are examples of things that were better during Donald Trump's presidency, and asks why Democrats hate the twice-impeached former president with such zeal.

While I won't address each of the many items listed in the letter, the letter grossly exaggerates any positive aspects of the former president's record.

What I will do is answer the author’s question: Democrats hate Trump because we love the United States as it was established -- as a democracy. The country and world would not be better off with the United States as the fascist, authoritarian regime that we would become if the MAGA and Trumpism lunacy were to prevail.

Bob McLaughlin, Black Earth

