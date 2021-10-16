Trump is greatest liar of all time -- Mike Fatla

Over the last few years, there has been a plethora of GOAT (greatest of all time) designations: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, "Jeopardy" game show contestant Ken Jennings, American gymnast Simon Biles and others.
This designation is earned by hard work, determination and respect. The respect comes from those who gave their all and competed against the best but did not finish as the victor. These competitors showed their mettle and provided the challenges on which GOATs are made.
Last fall we had the election, a competition if you will. Winners and losers would be determined under the voting laws and by our votes. Thousands of positions were decided. One man chose to call himself the GOAT president. Remember him saying nobody does it better than me? He lost, and a year later he continues to declare foul. Even though the other elected officials -- winners and losers -- have accepted the results under the very same rules.
We the citizens of the United States cannot have Donald Trump succeed with his "big lie." Surely, he would gloat. If we do let him, he would become the GLOAT, the "greatest liar of all time."
God save the United States of America if that happens.
Mike Fatla, Plymouth