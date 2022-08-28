Trump is greater threat than Biden -- Steve Weber

In his column last Sunday, "Why Republicans don’t join Cheney," Marc Thiessen writes that the greatest threat facing our country is not Trump, but "the serial disasters President Joe Biden has unleashed since taking office — among them, the worst inflation in 40 years, the highest gas prices in decades, the worst border crisis in U.S. history and the worst crime wave in many cities since the 1990s."

One can debate the efficacy of the current administration, just as many people did during the previous administration. But to equate the high cost of gas as the greatest threat to our country in comparison to the attack that Donald Trump unleashed on our democracy after the 2020 election is mindboggling, to say the least.

As a sitting president, Trump actively worked to stop the peaceful transfer of power. This ultimately culminated with an insurrectionist mob attacking the U.S. Capitol, which put the life of Trump's vice president in danger. I would argue that returning Trump to power is a greater threat to our country at this time in our long history.

Steve Weber, Middleton