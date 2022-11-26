Trump is far worse than Pelosi -- Al Rickey

In a recent letter to the editor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif., was characterized as unpatriotic because she ripped up former President Donald Trump's state of the union speech. She is a difficult person to defend sometimes, even when her lifetime of public service is considered.

The letter's author, however, failed to showcase acts by Trump, such as groping women or blackmailing the Ukrainian president in Trump's "arms for info" ploy. Trump inspired the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Trump denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election despite mountains of contrary evidence. Examples are limitless.

In the letter, Pelosi was described as "a 3-year-old." Honestly, then, how old is Trump?

Al Rickey, Madison