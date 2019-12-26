Trump is deceived by Fox News shows -- Beverly Pestel

Impeachment -- here we are, and we need to ask why. A very plausible reason may be that President Donald Trump has been purposely deceived.
President Trump has told us that he gets most of his information from TV. We know from his tweets that a vast majority of his information comes from morning and evening Fox News shows. What these programs do is take a news story or a headline and then proceed to beat the truth out of it.
This is evident if you compare the morning and evening commentary shows on Fox News to the network's midday programming, which is more thorough and even-handed. It is even more evident if you go to the original sources and read them.
But we have been told by multiple White House staff that President Trump does not even read his daily briefings and that he has cancelled subscriptions to national newspapers. Consequently, he is digesting a constant diet of misleading commentary instead of news.
The burning question is: Why are these people feeding President Trump this disinformation? What is in it for them? Have they been actively and purposefully pushing President Trump toward impeachment by encouraging him to act on misinformation? If so, why?
Beverly Pestel, Richland Center