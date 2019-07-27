State Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, wrote a guest column in last Sunday's newspaper, "President in Milwaukee puts focus on the economy," that suggested we need to ignore whatever the current "flashy issue" is out there and instead applaud our economy, which Tiffany believes is the result of President Donald Trump’s economic measures.
First, Sen. Tiffany need to be reminded our economy is largely the result of President Barack Obama’s recession recovery efforts and global economic cycles. Trump slashing government regulations -- a practice that in part led to the Great Recession in 2008 -- and his attempts to eliminate necessary environmental safeguards indeed have given our economy a temporary boost.
But I am wondering what "flashy issues" Sen. Tiffany is referring to. Could it be the racist comments flung at the four congresswomen of color? Or is it the debasement of the desperate families seeking asylum from the horrors of their own country? It could be Trump’s continual attack on any Democrat in Congress who calls him out, accusing them of being unpatriotic. Another "flashy issue" may be his claims that our media is an enemy of the people.
These actions alone are befitting a rogue tyrant from a distant third world country, not the leader of the free world and the president of this once-proud nation. Which "flashy issue" is it, senator?
Mark Quinn, Madison