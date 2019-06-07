My opposition to President Donald Trump has nothing to do with an inability to get over the 2016 election, as claimed by the June 1 letter to the editor "World should thank us for Trump."
The May 25 letter to the editor “We owe world an apology for Trump” is yet another example of hyperbolic, hand-wringing rhetoric by one of the…
President Trump wasn't fit for public office the day he stood onstage and mocked a disabled reporter, or the many times he beckoned his followers to commit acts of violence against those who didn’t share his beliefs. The misogynistic put-downs of women over their appearances, the lies, the philandering, the fawning over dictators, the shunning of our allies -- the list goes on and on.
Many choose to overlook his behavior by pointing out the state of the current economy. But despite the massive stimulus created by tax cuts and deficit spending, growth has been nowhere near the 4% to 6% promised by the president. The vast majority of the tax cuts went to the super-rich, and many, including myself, have experienced a large increase in federal income taxes.
The budget deficit, once the all-consuming villain to the GOP, is back to record levels. Many American jobs are still leaving to foreign countries offering cheap labor. Any objective analysis proves he has neither the character nor the competence to be president.
David Vogt, Fitchburg