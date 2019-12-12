Trump is capable of defeating himself -- Frederick W. Nagle
Trump is capable of defeating himself -- Frederick W. Nagle

In moving hastily to a Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats are allowing President Donald Trump to choose the battlefield and the weapons.

A thousand pinpricks would be better than a single sword thrust, which Trump can easily parry in a GOP-controlled Senate. Whistleblowers, diplomats and emails have simply failed to arouse the indignation in the American public needed to eject President Trump.

But as it happens, President Trump has provided the thousand pinpricks. A skillful photojournalist could assemble a documentary entitled, "'The case against Trump,' by Donald Trump."

To demonstrate Trump's unfitness for office, one need only quote the outrageous lies and exaggerations which he has uttered with his own mouth. He promised to release his taxes and to make the Mexicans pay for the wall. Replay him describing his technique for groping women (with nothing bleeped out) and whimpering over the size of his inaugural crowd.

A 30- or 60-minute condensation of his brazen mendacity will damage him more than a minority of senators voting for impeachment.

Frederick W. Nagle, Madison

