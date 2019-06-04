The one thing President Donald Trump had going for him was his supposed reliance on himself. He has his own money and was supposed to be the president who would not cave to special interests. He could do what is right for the country.
Here we are waking up to yet another gun massacre, this time in Virginia Beach. What does Trump focus on? North Korea, a border wall crisis he created, and abortion. (How about focusing on the right for children and adults who have already been born?)
While our fellow countrymen and women continue to get killed by guns at crazy rates compared to other countries, President Trump does nothing. Zero. Zilch. He is a coward and afraid of the National Rifle Association.
While I did not vote for President Trump, when he was elected I thought this one important issue -- gun safety and putting sensible gun protection regulation in place -- is a thing he could do. He could fight the NRA special interest.
But instead he cowers before them. President Trump is the definition of a coward.
Ed Carroll, Maple Bluff