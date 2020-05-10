Trump is a victim not a leader -- Bob Vetter

Former President George W. Bush recently released a powerful You Tube video that requested all to Americans work together to defeat COVID-19.

He said, "We are not partisan combatants. We're human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God." His video was an inspiring appeal to our better selves to work together to defeat this pandemic. It was an act of true leadership.

And how did our current president choose to lead? Donald Trump tweeted, "I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside." President Trump predictably responded like a victim, not a leader.

He chose to continue to paint himself as a victim a day later when on a Fox News Town Hall, from the Lincoln Memorial he said, "They always said, 'Lincoln — nobody got treated worse than Lincoln.' I believe I am treated worse.”

Trump has chosen to deal with the challenges of the COVD-19 pandemic, by blaming others and continually claiming to be a victim. Hopefully, in November, we can make Trump a victim once more, and vote him out of office.

Bob Vetter, Madison