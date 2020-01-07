Trump is a master of distraction -- Allegra Zick

The master of distraction has done it again. Just as one expected the newsprint to be all about the Senate addressing impeachment, instead it was about the airstrike President Donald Trump ordered that killed a top Iranian military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and other top Iraqi and Iranian personnel.
To top it all, he did it without consulting Congress. No doubt in addition to distraction, President Trump was competing with President Barack Obama’s takeout of Osama Bin Laden. This thoughtless action that was solely for his own benefit has heightened tensions across the Middle East -- military action often leads to war.
Now Congress must move quickly to avert escalations and the loss of millions of lives as additional forces have already been deployed to the area. Congress cannot expect President Trump to explain his actions. Truth is not forthcoming from someone who has lied over 15,000 times since taking office.
Allegra Zick, North Freedom