It is time for all Americans to rise up and vigorously support democracy. President Donald Trump represents a serious threat to our democratic ideals, and all Americans, regardless of political bent, must stop him immediately.
President Trump's actions are those normally reserved for the most undemocratic dictatorial world leaders, such as Bashar al-Assad, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin. He lies to the American people daily, he calls for the jailing of American citizens (his political opponents) without regard for their civil liberties guaranteed under the Constitution, and he vilifies a free press, which is a bedrock of democracy.
Please, whether you are a conservative, moderate or progressive, exercise your First Amendment right while you still can and call for the immediate cessation of the non-democratic rhetoric and behavior of the Trump Administration. The time to rally and support democracy is now.
Be on the right side of history and do the right thing.
Scott Faust, Sun Prairie