Trump is a conman, not a conservative -- Kurt Meyer

It is unfair to say that all of President Donald Trump's supporters are represented by the thugs who desecrated the U.S. Capitol and attempted to violently overthrow the U.S. government. Those Trump supporters do not represent the Trump supporters I know.
But while they do not represent my Trump-supporting friends, those hate-filled terrorists most certainly do represent Trump. Trump knows perfectly well what they are, and he has been cultivating their support for years. On Wednesday they did exactly what he wanted them to do, except they ultimately failed to destroy the government to serve his insane fantasy of staying in power after losing the election.
Friends, you need to recognize that. Psychologists say one of the hardest things is to realize that something you’ve believed is not true. Believe this: Trump is not worthy of your support. He is a conman, the most successful in history. He’s fooled millions of people. He and his toadies lie to you every day. His claims of a rigged election and his show of loving the Constitution, religious piety, conservatism and patriotism are all lies.
It is great to believe in conservative ideals, be religious and love America. Find somebody to support who truly exemplifies those ideals. Trump does not.
Kurt Meyer, Madison