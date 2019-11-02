The letter to the editor last Sunday "Trump defies the deep-state swamp" sang President Donald Trump’s praises by repeating multiple right-wing conspiracy theories: A deep state intelligence apparatus is tasked with taking out Trump, Hillary Clinton’s name is prefaced by the word “crooked,” and Joe Biden and his son Hunter did something illegal.
The writer then went on to suggest that ungrateful Americans who don’t love the flag and are not proud of our country should tell that to a Gold Star family and perhaps find another country of choice.
Donald Trump did just that when he insulted Captain Humayun Saqib Muazzam Khan's Gold Star family in 2016. Through his repeated actions, Trump also has appeared to pledge his allegiance to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and North Korea.
To the detriment of our nation and America’s national security, it would appear as though President Trump has taken this writer’s advice.
Maggie Thomas, Madison