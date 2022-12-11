Trump infatuation doesn't make sense -- David Wandel

Why are so many Americans infatuated, in love, enchanted and enamored with Donald Trump? He is an embarrassment to America and humanity.

Let’s see: He says he will take care of us. All will be fine under his command. He will fix everything. Here is an individual who has everything while calling for the “termination” of our sacred Constitution.

His supporters say he says what everyday Americans want to hear. In reality he could care less about anything people want. He only cares about his narcissistic needs and wants. When the world laughs at us, we scratch our heads.

Maybe just maybe we should consider our thought processes that bring so many to stand behind Trump. When will America learn. At this point, I fear it may be never.

David Wandel, Madison

