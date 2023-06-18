Over the last few days, all we've heard is, "Trump indictment, Trump indictment, Trump indictment." I’m sick of it.

And many insist that this is nothing but political bitterness or a witch hunt.

No.

Way too many people are watching. The Department of Justice will not be able to present things they can‘t back up.

Here's the deal: Some of Donald Trump's conduct may not have followed American laws. Hence, the Department of Justice is investigating Trump's actions, as was done with Hillary Clinton and the Bidens. The suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty. If the suspect can't be proven guilty, they are allowed to go free, end of story. If enough evidence proves the suspect guilty, they will be convicted and then fined or jailed as punishment for that illegal activity.

That procedure applies to every American, including former presidents. Political activists and media talking heads can’t judge this case. The American legal system will do that. Is the Department of Justice persecuting Trump because they hate him? No. They’re investigating him because he may have done some illegal things. Americans aren’t supposed to do illegal things and, if they do, they’ll be investigated. That’s how it works.

Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska