You've probably seen news stories about a 16-year-old Swedish girl named Greta Thunberg who gave a speech at the United Nations conference.
Thunberg is concerned about the increasing damage from climate change and expressed those concerns in a speech to world leaders. She scolded them for their lack of action to minimize climate change and the danger that the lack of action presents to her generation and the ones to follow.
Thankfully, several countries had set up a meeting at the conference to discuss what each of them was planning to do to help reduce the conditions causing global warming. It's been well documented and over 90% of the world's climate scientists agree that human-caused climate change is happening.
What was President Donald Trump's reaction to the conference and the girl's urgent speech? He mostly skipped the climate conference. But he tweeted the following sarcastic message about the concerned girl who gave that speech: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see."
Trump came across as sarcastic, ignorant, uninterested and uncaring. It’s embarrassing that he's making America look stupid and refuses to acknowledge a reality that has become common knowledge to the rest of the world.
God help us and our planet if he gets reelected in 2020.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska