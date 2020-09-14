Trump hasn't kept his promises -- Ginny White

It is said that so many rural Wisconsin voters still support President Donald Trump. Loyalty is to be admired, but he has not earned it. His actions have not lived up to his promises, or they have actually hurt rural voters.
He promised to protect American farmers and manufacturers, but instead he started a trade war with China that has hurt American exports and caused consumers to pay more for goods.
He promised to reduce taxes for average folks, but his tax cuts benefited primarily the very rich and corporations, including factory farms that are driving small farms out of business.
He promised to replace the Affordable Care Act with a better health care plan, but he has not proposed a plan of any kind.
He promised to improve infrastructure, but all he built was a fence on the Mexican border paid for with American tax dollars, not Mexican pesos.
He made no promises about the Postal Service, but now he is trying to cut this essential lifeline to small communities.
Rural Wisconsin has suffered a great many losses in recent years: farm bankruptcies; closed schools, hospitals and businesses; and deteriorating roads and bridges. What has Trump done to help?
Ginny White, Madison
