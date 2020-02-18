Trump hasn't made nation better off -- Stephen Wolter

In his column "We’re better off thanks to Trump" in last Sunday's newspaper, former Gov. Scott Walker seems to believe the determining factor as to whether Americans are better off now than they were in 2016 is based entirely on personal income.

I am someone who does in fact make more money now than I did the year Donald Trump was elected president. Do I consider myself better off now than before Trump assumed the office of president? Without a doubt, I do not.

Walker might be surprised that anyone whose wages have increased in the last four years could feel this way. Let me explain: I am not better off now because I live in a country that day by day is slowly transitioning from a 250-year-old democracy into an authoritarian oligarchy, thanks to President Donald Trump and his enablers -- which, I regret to say, includes the electorate.

Walker's prediction that Wisconsin will "undoubtedly make the right choice" and help reelect Trump may become reality. My hope is that Wisconsin voters, unlike Republican sycophants such as Walker, will place values such as kindness, decency and a love of democracy above the size of their wallets and vote President Trump out of office.

Stephen Wolter, Middleton

