Why should we give Donald Trump four more years as president? All he does is think about his wall and watch television for hours at a time when he is supposed to be working. And some people want to have him as president four more years?
In any business, if an employee did that he would be fired and not rewarded as President Trump wants voters to do. It is time for his base to put their thinking caps on. What if North Korea threatened us with nuclear war? Would you trust President Trump to handle such a situation? Does he know what to do?
A man who watches television most of his day and doesn't read books does not have the intelligence and work ethic needed to be president.
He even was a poor businessman. He went bankrupt six times, and most banks refused to lend him anymore money. And we should give him four more years as president? That is a ridiculous idea.
Diana Vance, Monroe