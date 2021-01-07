Trump has put our democracy in peril -- Suzanne Poggio

Jan. 6 is truly a sad day in our country’s history. A handful of elected officials chose to ignore the Constitution and the laws of this country to placate the ego of one person.
They should not only be ashamed of what they did, but resign because they put a person ahead of the country. They all swore an oath to the Constitution, and they violated that oath. Just how many times should we count, recount, certify and recertify votes?
In addition, the person who stated that this election was one of the most secure was fired by the person whose ego needed stroking. We must continue to be vigilant as our democracy remains fragile and in peril.
I started writing this before the horrors at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Again, our democracy is in peril.
Suzanne Poggio, Verona