With each passing day since his last indictment, former President Donald Trump or his lawyers seem to be saying that he had the right to suspend the Constitution to stop the new administration from taking office.

The Constitution does not allow this power. All laws flow from the Constitution, which he was sworn to uphold. Thus, to try to temporarily do away with the foundation of our legal system is the gravest of all illegality.

It’s not a technicality, as claimed by his lawyer. It appears Trump has admitted his guilt by claiming this power. All of his excuses are no defense to what he tried to do.

Irwin Kass, Madison